What do people think of Gorleston High Street?

Gorleston High Street is home to many shops and is a hub of the area. - Credit: James Weeds

People on Gorleston High Street have shared their thoughts on the place they use for all their daily shopping needs.

From the independent shops to the library, the High Street is a community hub for both the people of Gorleston and the wider area.

Here is what these visitors thought of Gorleston High Street.

Frederick Robinson visits the High Street every day to feed the birds. - Credit: James Weeds

Retired Baker Street business owner, Frederick Robinson visits the High Street everyday to feed the pigeons.

"They call me the birdman and, weather permitting, I'm here every day.

"I know so many people round here and all of them are friendly.

"I used to live here before I got married and had my business down on Baker Street.

"I'm still close by and I love walking down here and seeing what's happening. It seems to be getting better all the time. There's not many empty shops.

"I love the High Street.

"We do need a gentleman's outfitter though."

Ann Fisher loves that Gorleston High Street doesn't have many empty shops. - Credit: James Weeds

Ann Fisher, who was out shopping with her husband, Terry, said: "There is everything here. Good cafes.

"It's an ideal shopping centre.

"There's hardly any empty shops, it's really nice to see people using it.

"We come over from Yarmouth a couple of times a week.

"My only issue is the parking, but other than that, I would highly recommend the High Street."

Mr Bell thinks you "can really get what you want" on Gorleston High Street. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Bell, from Belton, said: "It's really good.

"You can really got what you want.

"If you shop around, you can get what you need without any hang ups.

"I use the High Street a lot.

"The QD, the florist and Keith's Butchers are all my favourite shops.

"That has made a world of difference to me."

Tyler Talbot says Gorleston High Street has lots of places to eat and drink. - Credit: James Weeds

Tyler Talbot, 17, said: "There's a lot to do on this street.

"It’s nice.

"There’s also a lot of options for places to eat and drink.

"I go to KFC the most."

Al Hardie, manager of the Steam House mental health and well-being cafe in Gorleston where the door is always open for the whole community. - Credit: Liz Coates

Recently, the Steam House mental health and well-being cafe opened and manager Al Hardie said he feels "most welcome" on the High Street.

Mr Hardie added: "We've had so much support from other businesses on the high street, wanting to help us and give their time to our groups.

"There is a real camaraderie from other businesses to make this work. We feel most welcome."