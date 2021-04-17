Hunt for silver VW Golf after man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Published: 9:09 AM April 17, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a man was struck by a silver VW Golf while walking along Yarmouth Road heading away from the Shell garage towards Blofield. - Credit: Google Maps

The driver of a silver VW Golf failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian who suffered serious injuries.

The incident happened on Thursday April 15 at around 8.25pm as a man walked from the Shell garage on the A47 towards Blofield.

Norfolk police said the man suffered serious injuries to his collarbone and bruising to his leg which needed hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the car which failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or has any information, should contact PC Andrew Lincoln at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email andrew.lincoln@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference number 415 of Thursday April 15 2021.