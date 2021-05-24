News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

2,000 people visit walk-in weekend Covid vaccination clinics

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:19 PM May 24, 2021   
Staff from the James Paget Hotel administering the COVID-19 vaccination. Picture: Danielle Booden

Staff from the James Paget Hotel administering the COVID-19 vaccination. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Thousands of people took up the offer of a Covid vaccine at two walk-in clinics held over the weekend.

Both the Louise Hamilton Centre (LHC) in the grounds of Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital and Market Gates shopping mall in Great Yarmouth were offering jabs with no appointments - with the LHC clinic continuing until 5.30pm on Monday.

Over Saturday and Sunday some 2,000 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across the two venues.

To avoid wastage, after some additional vaccine stock was made available with a shorter shelf life, the jab was offered to people outside the priority groups under the age of 32.

It comes as figures revealed one of Great Yarmouth's districts, Yarmouth Parade, is at the very bottom of the pile for vaccine uptake in five different age groups.

The area has seen 87.3pc of its 75 to 79-year-olds get initial doses, compared to 99.5pc in the best performing area.

A statement from the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Norfolk and Waveney as a health system is keen to encourage vaccination in areas where uptake is lower than average.

"We are committed to making sure no one gets left behind and continue to work with our partners to look at ways of reaching vulnerable, high risk and hesitant groups."

Most Read

  1. 1 Northern Lights and Ed Sheeran gig among items on mum's bucket list
  2. 2 Coastal guest house 'in good decorative order' set for auction
  3. 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  1. 4 Woman, 26, faces court after failing to stop at crash
  2. 5 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
  3. 6 Fireworks thrown near Yarmouth police station
  4. 7 £3.5k payout for parents of child with autism who was 'failed by council'
  5. 8 Norfolk people urged to be on their guard for pushy cold callers
  6. 9 Greggs product recalled over 'possible presence of glass'
  7. 10 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend

The trust is also offering walk-in clinics on Tuesday at the Louise Hamilton Centre for those aged 32 years and over.

This will be updated when the national age range is lowered and further clinics will be announced as more vaccine supply becomes available.



Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caroline Graham, owner of Darling Darlings Cat Cafe on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Dan

Video

See inside seafront cat cafe with a joyous vintage vibe

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Riverside Road Gorleston sinkhole

Riverside road closed after sinkhole opens up

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jane Bennett new principal at Flegg High Martham

Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into Starbucks in Acle

'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus