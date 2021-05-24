2,000 people visit walk-in weekend Covid vaccination clinics

Published: 4:19 PM May 24, 2021

Thousands of people took up the offer of a Covid vaccine at two walk-in clinics held over the weekend.

Both the Louise Hamilton Centre (LHC) in the grounds of Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital and Market Gates shopping mall in Great Yarmouth were offering jabs with no appointments - with the LHC clinic continuing until 5.30pm on Monday.

Over Saturday and Sunday some 2,000 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across the two venues.

To avoid wastage, after some additional vaccine stock was made available with a shorter shelf life, the jab was offered to people outside the priority groups under the age of 32.

It comes as figures revealed one of Great Yarmouth's districts, Yarmouth Parade, is at the very bottom of the pile for vaccine uptake in five different age groups.

The area has seen 87.3pc of its 75 to 79-year-olds get initial doses, compared to 99.5pc in the best performing area.

A statement from the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Norfolk and Waveney as a health system is keen to encourage vaccination in areas where uptake is lower than average.

"We are committed to making sure no one gets left behind and continue to work with our partners to look at ways of reaching vulnerable, high risk and hesitant groups."

The trust is also offering walk-in clinics on Tuesday at the Louise Hamilton Centre for those aged 32 years and over.

This will be updated when the national age range is lowered and further clinics will be announced as more vaccine supply becomes available.







