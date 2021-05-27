Walk-ins now available as 30 year-olds are eligible for a Covid vaccine

Published: 11:38 AM May 27, 2021

Walk-in appointments are available at one of the region's hospitals for eligible people looking to have their Covid vaccination.

Walk-ins are available at the Louise Hamilton Centre until Sunday, May 30. - Credit: James Bass

People aged 30 and over are now allowed to have a Covid vaccination and James Paget University Hospital is providing a walk-in service at the Louise Hamilton Centre and at the Market Gates vaccination centre.

If you’re aged 30 or over, or will be 30 before 1 July 2021, you can now either book or walk-in to either of these vaccination centres.

To book for Market Gates please use the national booking link or call 119.

The multidisciplinary team working at the new vaccination centre in Market Gates. - Credit: James Weeds

To book for the Louise Hamilton Centre please visit this site.

Both centres are also accepting walk-ins between 8.30am and 5.30pm until Sunday, 30 May, if this is more convenient for you.

If you haven’t had your first vaccination yet and you are older and have decided that you would now like to have the vaccine, then you are welcome to attend too.