Walk-in vaccination clinics being offered this weekend

Published: 11:08 AM May 22, 2021

The Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget University Hospital site in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Further drop-in clinics for those who are yet to receive coronavirus jabs are being offered this weekend.

Walk-in vaccinations are being offered at the The Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget University Hospital site in Gorleston.

As the latest stage of the rollout starts from today, appointments and walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations are also being offered at the Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth.

Walk-in centres were first launched across Norfolk and Waveney in March, in a bid to track down eligible patients who were yet to attend vaccination appointments.

A post on the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG Facebook page said: "This weekend's vaccination opportunities for people aged 32+ (first doses only).

"Please bring proof of age ID and your NHS number if you have it.

"The Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget Hospital site in Gorleston is offering walk-in vaccinations this weekend with no appointment needed from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

"Appointments and walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth this weekend are available 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

"Appointments are available via the NHS national booking service online at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm, or walk-in with no appointment needed."

A post on the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Facebook added: "We will again be holding walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics at the Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget site this weekend – and we’re inviting anyone who will be aged 34 or older on June 30 to come along.

"The clinics will run from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday, May 22, and on Sunday, May 23, with no appointment necessary.

"This is currently for first doses for anyone in an eligible group, so if you are older and haven’t had your first dose you will be welcome too."







