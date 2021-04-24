News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

YouTuber with 24,000 subscribers celebrates first year of channel

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:30 AM April 24, 2021   
Tim Lindon

Tim Lindon has lived in Great Yarmouth for over 20 years and has a passion for East Anglia's coastline. - Credit: Tim Lindon

A Norfolk YouTuber is celebrating his channel's one year anniversary this week after gaining thousands of followers with his coastal walks.

Tim Lindon, 42, who "loves the great British seaside",

WATCH: Norfolk man’s videos of lockdown walks getting thousands of followers

Tim Lindon.

A man who started making videos during lockdown of his walks along the coast has been getting hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

.

His videos take viewers on walks around seaside areas including Gorleston, Lowestoft, Southwold, Cromer and Sheringham.

Mr Lindon, who lives in Great Yarmouth, said: "People really seemed to like it. A lot of viewers are not lucky enough to live round here, so for them it’s not something you see every day.

Tim Lindon by South Denes recording a video.

On set with Tim during his live video tour of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

"I am an unofficial ambassador of the seaside. I'm always telling people about the East Anglian coast."

Over the course of a year, Mr Lindon's YouTube channel - Walk With Me Tim - has gained more than 24,000 subscribers and his videos have received more than two million views.

"The reaction has been amazing," said Mr Lindon. "I get messages through social media from people all over the country.

"Great Yarmouth is a very popular tourist destination and millions of people come here. Seven of my most watched videos have been on the borough."

Tim Lindon and his wife, Gaby, who has been accompanying him on his live videos.

Tim Lindon and his wife, Gaby, who has been accompanying him on his live videos. - Credit: James Weeds

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run
  2. 2 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
  3. 3 Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to be held in Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 A47 reopens after crash on Acle Straight
  2. 5 'We'll survive' - Town market traders hopeful as £5.3m work begins
  3. 6 Police Federation boss warns of 'summer of disorder' in Norfolk
  4. 7 Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
  5. 8 Barber seeks sender of anonymous gift to say 'thank you'
  6. 9 Homeowner punched and kicked after finding burglar stealing items from shed
  7. 10 YouTuber with 24,000 subscribers celebrates first year of channel

When asked about the extent of viewers' reactions, Mr Lindon said: "One message I received really touched my soul.

"A gentleman messaged me and said that his late mother used to come on holiday in Winterton.

"She had been bed bound for over a year and she hadn't been back to Winterton in over five years.

"His mum used to watch my Winterton video every night before she went to bed. 

"Recently, the man's mother passed away, but he said my videos gave his mum so much happiness because she couldn’t travel back to the place she loved so much."

To celebrate the anniversary of Walk With Me Tim, Mr Lindon is currently doing a series of daily live walks on YouTube.

In the future, Mr Lindon plans to explore much more of the British coastline, but would also like to do more historical videos on Great Yarmouth and other parts of the region.

You can watch his videos at youtube.com/walkwithmetim.

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Planning permission is being sought to turn the Wheelwrights Arms in Beccles Road, Gorleston, into a

Woman's appeal against condition on pub conversion rejected

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Subway looks to be replacing Carphone Warehouse at Gapton Hall, Great Yarmouth

Third Subway looks set to open in town

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Louis Dahl Road

Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Urban Oasis

National pizza chain eyes high street beauty salon

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus