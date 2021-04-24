YouTuber with 24,000 subscribers celebrates first year of channel

Published: 6:30 AM April 24, 2021

Tim Lindon has lived in Great Yarmouth for over 20 years and has a passion for East Anglia's coastline. - Credit: Tim Lindon

A Norfolk YouTuber is celebrating his channel's one year anniversary this week after gaining thousands of followers with his coastal walks.

Tim Lindon, 42, who "loves the great British seaside",

His videos take viewers on walks around seaside areas including Gorleston, Lowestoft, Southwold, Cromer and Sheringham.

Mr Lindon, who lives in Great Yarmouth, said: "People really seemed to like it. A lot of viewers are not lucky enough to live round here, so for them it’s not something you see every day.

On set with Tim during his live video tour of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

"I am an unofficial ambassador of the seaside. I'm always telling people about the East Anglian coast."

Over the course of a year, Mr Lindon's YouTube channel - Walk With Me Tim - has gained more than 24,000 subscribers and his videos have received more than two million views.

"The reaction has been amazing," said Mr Lindon. "I get messages through social media from people all over the country.

"Great Yarmouth is a very popular tourist destination and millions of people come here. Seven of my most watched videos have been on the borough."

Tim Lindon and his wife, Gaby, who has been accompanying him on his live videos. - Credit: James Weeds

When asked about the extent of viewers' reactions, Mr Lindon said: "One message I received really touched my soul.

"A gentleman messaged me and said that his late mother used to come on holiday in Winterton.

"She had been bed bound for over a year and she hadn't been back to Winterton in over five years.

"His mum used to watch my Winterton video every night before she went to bed.

"Recently, the man's mother passed away, but he said my videos gave his mum so much happiness because she couldn’t travel back to the place she loved so much."

To celebrate the anniversary of Walk With Me Tim, Mr Lindon is currently doing a series of daily live walks on YouTube.

In the future, Mr Lindon plans to explore much more of the British coastline, but would also like to do more historical videos on Great Yarmouth and other parts of the region.

You can watch his videos at youtube.com/walkwithmetim.