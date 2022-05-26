Crews called to collapsed walker on remote Norfolk Broads' path
- Credit: John Paul
An elderly man who suffered a medical episode while out walking on the Broads was helped to hospital by a lifeboat crew.
An ambulance crew rushed to the scene between Ludham Bridge and How Hill at around lunchtime on Wednesday (May 26) but faced a 45 minute walk to the casualty.
Because of the remote location Hemsby Broads Rescue was alerted, so its crew could take him to the ambulance by boat.
Lifeboat coxswain Dan Hurd said his crew still faced a 15 minute walk to the beauty spot, even by water.
Once they got there the crew was able carry the casualty by stretcher to the boat transporting his wife and a medic back to Ludham Bridge where the ambulance was waiting.
Meanwhile one of the group, a 91-year-old woman, had gone off to get help but had not been seen since. She was reported missing but was later found safe and well at the holiday accommodation.
Mr Hurd said the group were all on holiday from London.
Most Read
- 1 Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate
- 2 Drone shots show British warship anchored off Yarmouth ahead of Jubilee
- 3 Work begins on £3m Great Yarmouth council flats development
- 4 Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog
- 5 Mixed feelings for traders as they move into Great Yarmouth's new market
- 6 Man stopped by police while driving day after admitting he had no licence
- 7 Pleasure Beach to hold fireworks spectacular for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 8 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 9 Vets expanding to garage site amid surge in new animal owners
- 10 'Spectacular' parade of horses to celebrate Queen's Jubilee on Golden Mile
He said: "This was a pleasing outcome as all persons involved were safe and in good hands."
The independent service is hosting a lifeboat fireworks event on Friday June 3 for the Queens Jubilee celebrations.