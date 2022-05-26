Crews called to collapsed walker on remote Norfolk Broads' path

The beauty of the Broads landscape makes it popular with boaters and walkers. On Wednesday it was the scene of an emergency when a man collapsed in a spot only accessible on foot presenting a challenge to the emergency services. - Credit: John Paul

An elderly man who suffered a medical episode while out walking on the Broads was helped to hospital by a lifeboat crew.

An ambulance crew rushed to the scene between Ludham Bridge and How Hill at around lunchtime on Wednesday (May 26) but faced a 45 minute walk to the casualty.

Because of the remote location Hemsby Broads Rescue was alerted, so its crew could take him to the ambulance by boat.

Lifeboat coxswain Dan Hurd said his crew still faced a 15 minute walk to the beauty spot, even by water.

Once they got there the crew was able carry the casualty by stretcher to the boat transporting his wife and a medic back to Ludham Bridge where the ambulance was waiting.

Meanwhile one of the group, a 91-year-old woman, had gone off to get help but had not been seen since. She was reported missing but was later found safe and well at the holiday accommodation.

Mr Hurd said the group were all on holiday from London.

He said: "This was a pleasing outcome as all persons involved were safe and in good hands."

The independent service is hosting a lifeboat fireworks event on Friday June 3 for the Queens Jubilee celebrations.



