Wanted man arrested in Gorleston

Lewis Copping, 24, was arrested in Gorleston on Friday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man who was wanted for breaching the terms of his release licence has been arrested in Gorleston.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said Lewis Copping, 24, was found in Gorleston on Friday morning and will be returned to prison.