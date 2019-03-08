Man from Great Yarmouth wanted on recall to prison

David Tranter, 47, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A man from Great Yarmouth is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

David Tranter, 47, is described as being white, around 5ft 7 in height, of a slim build, with blue eyes and grey unkempt hair.

Tranter has links with the Norwich and Lowestoft areas.

Anyone who may have seen Tranter, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.