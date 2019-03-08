Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?

PUBLISHED: 14:32 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 09 April 2019

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A 32-year-old man who is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area is wanted on recall to prison.

Danny Scott Grey, from Ipswich, is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 and of a slim build.

Grey is thought to be in the Great Yarmouth area but visits Norwich, North Norfolk, Dereham, Thetford, Wymondham, Attleborough and Ipswich.

He is wanted for breaching the terms of his license.

Anyone who may have seen Grey or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk village council in ‘limbo’ after not enough candidates step forward for election

Only three candidates have stepped forward for the election to the eleven-seat Hopton Parish Council. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

Anglers fined almost £2,500 for illegal fishing on Norfolk Broads

Rollesby Broad from the Waterside. Photo by John Paul.

Town centre in line for spring clean

Great Yarmouth town centre is in line for a spring clean which has been organised by the Civic Society. Picture: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk village council in ‘limbo’ after not enough candidates step forward for election

Only three candidates have stepped forward for the election to the eleven-seat Hopton Parish Council. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

Anglers fined almost £2,500 for illegal fishing on Norfolk Broads

Rollesby Broad from the Waterside. Photo by John Paul.

Town centre in line for spring clean

Great Yarmouth town centre is in line for a spring clean which has been organised by the Civic Society. Picture: Antony Kelly

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Debenhams enters administration with store closures on the horizon

Debenhams has entered administration. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY

£98,000 grant aims to make Yarmouth and Lowestoft world wind farm leaders

Offshore wind farm components in Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture: Mike Page.

Yarmouth lane named after artist now strewn with rubbish

Rubbish strewn on King Street in Great Yarmouth on April 9.

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists