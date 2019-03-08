Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?
PUBLISHED: 14:32 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 09 April 2019
Archant
A 32-year-old man who is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area is wanted on recall to prison.
Danny Scott Grey, from Ipswich, is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 and of a slim build.
Grey is thought to be in the Great Yarmouth area but visits Norwich, North Norfolk, Dereham, Thetford, Wymondham, Attleborough and Ipswich.
He is wanted for breaching the terms of his license.
Anyone who may have seen Grey or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.