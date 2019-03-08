Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A 32-year-old man who is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area is wanted on recall to prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Scott Grey, from Ipswich, is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 and of a slim build.

Grey is thought to be in the Great Yarmouth area but visits Norwich, North Norfolk, Dereham, Thetford, Wymondham, Attleborough and Ipswich.

He is wanted for breaching the terms of his license.

Anyone who may have seen Grey or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.