Police appeal for help to find wanted man

PUBLISHED: 09:33 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 15 March 2019

James Spittles, 36, has connections in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft. He is wanted by police.

Archant

Police have appealed to the public for help to find a wanted man.

James Spittles, 36, is wanted back in prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He has connections with the Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft area, police believe.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Spittles should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

