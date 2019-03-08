Search

Wanted person arrested after being found in possession of drugs and stolen bank card

PUBLISHED: 16:47 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 18 March 2019

A wanted person has been arrested in Great Yarmouth after being found in possession of drugs and a stolen bank card. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing

Archant

A wanted person has been arrested after being found in possession of drugs and a stolen bank card when they were stopped in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police pulled the driver over on Monday afternoon.

The person provided officers with false details before giving a positive drug wipe.

The driver also had no insurance and didn’t have a driving licence.

In a tweet police said the person had been wanted since 2017.

