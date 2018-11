Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Georgia Sugden, 22, has been recalled by Norfolk Police for breaching the terms of her licence.

She was arrested in the Great Yarmouth area on Monday.