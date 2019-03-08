Like Vikings? Play the keyboard? Okay, read this

From the left, Christine Collins, Tom Swift, Tina Edmonds, David Holman, Antony Bonyface and Colin Harvey. Picture: Dragon Shields. Archant

A local band that sings in Norwegian and plays Viking music is looking for a keyboard player.

The band's members are part of a Dark Ages re-enactment group, the Dragon Shields, which is organising an event this summer called the Battle of the Broads.

David Holman, 55, a folk singer from Tunstall in Broadland, said that many of the people who will attend the event are fans of a Norwegian band called Wardruna, who play Nordic folk songs, or the music Vikings might have played, with traditional instruments including goat horns and deer hide drums.

Mr Holman said that instead of attempting to book Wardruna for the event members of the re-enactment group decided to learn the songs.

They listened to Warduna's music and wrote the lyrics the way they are pronounced, instead of using the actual spelling, in order to sing them.

“We thought all the re-enactors would appreciate it if we sang in the original language and not in English,” Mr Holman said.

The band has six members - four vocalists, a drummer and a guitarist - from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

They have been rehearsing for the past eight months but have not yet found a keyboard player.

If you can play keyboard and are interested in joining the band contact them via their Facebook page here.

The Battle of the Broads takes place from June 15 to 16 in South Walsham.

There will be demonstrations of Viking combat with archery and axe-throwing, culminating in a showdown between the Vikings and the Saxons.

For more information visit the Battle of the Broads Facebook page.