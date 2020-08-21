Search

Advanced search

Warning to homeowners after spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 21 August 2020

Wherry Way was the site of two of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

Wherry Way was the site of two of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are encouraging increased vigilance among Great Yarmouth residents following a spate of overnight burglaries thought to be linked.

Alexandra Avenue was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: GoogleAlexandra Avenue was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

According to Norfolk Police, five separate burglaries have taken place over the last two weeks, with the perpetrators targeting homes after dark.

The first theft was a handbag, and happened on Wherry Way sometime between 10pm on Thursday, August 13 and 7.30am on Friday, August 14.

The second took place on Alexandra Avenue between 10.20pm and 11.20pm on Thursday, August 13 - though nothing was stolen.

Wherry Way was again the site of a third burglary between 9pm on Tuesday, August 18 and 5am on Wednesday, August 19. Cash and bank cards were stolen.

Caister Road was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: GoogleCaister Road was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

On the same evening, between 9.30pm and 9am across August 18 to 19, a handbag was stolen from Caister Road.

Finally, between 10.45pm on August 19 and 6.45am on Thursday, August 20, a television, handbag and cash were stolen from a property on Caystreward.

Officers investigating the incidents believe they are linked, but are warning Great Yarmouth residents to be on the look out for “opportunist thieves” nonetheless.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are urging members of the public to think about home security as opportunist thieves will be on the look-out for personal property left within easy reach of open windows and unlocked doors.

Caystreward was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: GoogleCaystreward was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

“Common mistakes include leaving handbags and car keys close to unlocked front or back doors, or leaving jewellery and electronics on display near an open window.”

To deter burglaries, homeowners are being advised to both keep themselves safe and to report any suspicious activity.

This involves keeping doors and windows shut in unoccupied rooms or houses, locking external doors when answering your front door, keeping valuables out of sight and locking back gates using a sturdy padlock.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas during these times to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting the relevant reference number.

The crime reference numbers in relation to the events are:

• Wherry Way, August 13 - 36/56032/20

• Alexander Avenue - 36/56098/20

• Wherry Way, August 18 and 19 - 36/57596/20

• Caister Road - 36/57598/20

• Caystreward - 36/57814/20

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Do you know these men? Police release image after altercation with knives

Police want to identify these two men following an altercation in Gorleston 'in which knives were seen' Picture: Norfolk Police

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Do you know these men? Police release image after altercation with knives

Police want to identify these two men following an altercation in Gorleston 'in which knives were seen' Picture: Norfolk Police

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Warning to homeowners after spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth

Wherry Way was the site of two of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

WATCH: Electrical storm lights up Norfolk sky

Storm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Lorraine Cooper

Concern grows for missing Norfolk man, 84, last seen on bus across county

Charles Bampton was last seen on a bus from Loddon to King's Lynn, via Norwich. PHOTO: Norfolk Police

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

People have been warned about the dangers of boat propellers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY