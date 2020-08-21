Warning to homeowners after spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth

Wherry Way was the site of two of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google Archant

Police are encouraging increased vigilance among Great Yarmouth residents following a spate of overnight burglaries thought to be linked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexandra Avenue was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google Alexandra Avenue was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

According to Norfolk Police, five separate burglaries have taken place over the last two weeks, with the perpetrators targeting homes after dark.

The first theft was a handbag, and happened on Wherry Way sometime between 10pm on Thursday, August 13 and 7.30am on Friday, August 14.

The second took place on Alexandra Avenue between 10.20pm and 11.20pm on Thursday, August 13 - though nothing was stolen.

Wherry Way was again the site of a third burglary between 9pm on Tuesday, August 18 and 5am on Wednesday, August 19. Cash and bank cards were stolen.

Caister Road was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google Caister Road was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

On the same evening, between 9.30pm and 9am across August 18 to 19, a handbag was stolen from Caister Road.

Finally, between 10.45pm on August 19 and 6.45am on Thursday, August 20, a television, handbag and cash were stolen from a property on Caystreward.

Officers investigating the incidents believe they are linked, but are warning Great Yarmouth residents to be on the look out for “opportunist thieves” nonetheless.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are urging members of the public to think about home security as opportunist thieves will be on the look-out for personal property left within easy reach of open windows and unlocked doors.

Caystreward was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google Caystreward was the site of one of the burglaries - and is within walking distance from many of the other sites targeted. Photo: Google

“Common mistakes include leaving handbags and car keys close to unlocked front or back doors, or leaving jewellery and electronics on display near an open window.”

To deter burglaries, homeowners are being advised to both keep themselves safe and to report any suspicious activity.

This involves keeping doors and windows shut in unoccupied rooms or houses, locking external doors when answering your front door, keeping valuables out of sight and locking back gates using a sturdy padlock.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas during these times to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting the relevant reference number.

The crime reference numbers in relation to the events are:

• Wherry Way, August 13 - 36/56032/20

• Alexander Avenue - 36/56098/20

• Wherry Way, August 18 and 19 - 36/57596/20

• Caister Road - 36/57598/20

• Caystreward - 36/57814/20