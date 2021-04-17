Warning after dog swallows baited fishing hook on beach

Published: 4:38 PM April 17, 2021

Phoebe the Dalmatian is recovering from her ordeal after swallowing a fish hook on Kessingland beach, a potentially fatal event. - Credit: Loni Phoenix

A woman is warning dog owners to be on their guard after her pet swallowed a fishing hook while out walking on the beach.

Loni Phoenix and her partner Ricky Rogers of Kimberley Road, Lowestoft, were walking their Dalmatian Phoebe at Kessingland when she started chewing on something and then began shaking her head, foaming at the mouth, and appearing distressed.

The fish hook that was retrieved by emergency surgery at the Gorleston veterinary hospital on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) after Phoebe the Dalmatian accidentally swallowed it. - Credit: Loni Phoenix

On closer inspection they realised she had a hook stuck in her mouth and was bleeding profusely.

After trying to remove it they rushed her to the closest vets in a panic who said they couldn't deal with the emergency and sent them elsewhere.

Stuck in traffic for some 50 minutes the dog seemed to calm down and had apparently swallowed the hook, meaning it was now lodged in her stomach and the situation was even more urgent.

In the end she was X-rayed in Lowestoft and sent for surgery in Gorleston at the veterinary hospital in Magdalen Way.

An initial attempt to retrieve the hook via an endoscopy failed and vets were forced to operate.

The animal spent a further two nights in hospital and is now recovering.

A Dalmatian was given emergency surgery after swallowing a baited fish hook on the beach, an event that is reportedly 'common'. - Credit: Loni Phoenix

Miss Phoenix, a teacher, is keen to warn dog owners about the danger and is considering keeping her dogs on a lead and muzzling them for protection.

She said they were walking a long way from the tide line and presumed the baited hook had either been dropped by a seagull or discarded by a "reckless" fisherman.

"It was really horrible," she said.

"We were really panicking.

"We want to raise awareness of this situation to other dog walkers.

"When speaking with the vet she said openly that it is very common.

"This was such a horrible situation. Luckily she returned home, still on antibiotics and a lot of pain relief but looks positive and she is recovering well."

As well as the trauma the couple face a bill of at least £2,000, unlikely to be covered by their pet's medical insurance.

She urged fisherman to be extra careful as one reckless act risked serious injury or even death to dogs who should be able to enjoy the beach safely.

She added they were lucky they saw Phoebe swallow the hook and were able to intervene in time, otherwise things could have turned out much worse.