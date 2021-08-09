Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
- Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals / Jane Eastwood
Visitors of beaches in Norfolk have been warned to keep their distance from seals as there are dangers for both animals and humans.
Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) - a charity dedicated to protecting seals - is warning people about the danger of getting too close to seals on Horsey and Winterton beaches.
There are particular concerns for the safety of children and families with dogs who have been photographed standing and even sitting within a few feet of seals.
Adult common seals can weigh up to 370 kilos and, if spooked, are likely to head for the sea in great numbers, potentially knocking over or crushing anything in their path.
With an increase in staycations, many more people are heading for Norfolk’s beaches and FoHS feared that it was only a matter of time until someone was seriously injured.
You may also want to watch:
Common seals come ashore at this time of year to rest, digest their food, and groom their coats.
They give birth in the summer, mostly at sea, but come ashore with their offspring to rest.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
- 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
- 3 Excitement as four possible Banksy pieces discovered in coastal towns
- 4 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 5 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
- 6 From Rumbelows to Radio One Roadshow: Yarmouth in the '90s
- 7 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
- 8 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
- 9 Has Banksy been in Great Yarmouth?
- 10 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
Sometimes pups are left alone, while their mothers take to the sea to feed, and normally she will return, so it is vital that they are left alone and not disturbed.
FoHS said groups of people crowding around a pup could frighten mother seals off. As a result, pups were likely to starve.
When seals feel threatened, they may bite.
Peter Ansell, chairman of FoHS, said: "We recommend that people should stay at least 10m away from them at all times.
“Apart from the distress and disturbance this sort of behaviour is having on the seals, we are worried that if people continue to get too close to the seals for whatever reason, there is a very real danger of someone getting seriously hurt."
FoHS is a volunteer-run charity that recruits and trains seal wardens from the community for the pupping season between November and mid-January.
In addition, the RSPCA trained FoHS Recue Team works all year round to save sick and injured seals.