Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

PUBLISHED: 11:39 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 26 January 2019

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Archant Norfolk 2015

The Norfolk coast could be hit by winds of close to 70mph, with forecasters issuing a warning there could be disruption to transport and power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 8am and 9pm on Sunday, January 27, with Norfolk one of the areas included in the alert.

They say a spell of very strong northerly to northwesterly winds is expected, which could bring delays to transport and power cuts.

The winds are expected to develop on Sunday morning across the northeast of the country, moving south into Eastern England during the afternoon.

They Met Office said some coastal routes and sea fronts could be affected by spray and that “large waves are expected along some shorelines”.

Dan Holley, forecaster with University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest tweeted that people should expect gusts of 45-55mph quite widely, but that there was a chance they could get close to 70mph along the north Norfolk coast.

He said the strong northwesterly winds would result in a marked windchill, with peak winds in the eastern region in the afternoon or early evening.

He added that some of the rain could also turn “a little sleety” in places.

The Met Office’s yellow warning also applies to Suffolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Suspected drink driver arrested after police chase

Police chased a driver who tried to run after neing stopped on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

GP warns of ‘scary’ consequences of no-deal Brexit

Stock photo of a GP. Photo: Denise Bradley

Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Title holder Dawes out of singles after defeat to Anderson at world indoor championships

Stewart Anderson beat Open singles champion Mark Dawes at Potters Picture: Mike Copestake Photography

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists