‘If they ask you to keep your win a secret, it’s likely to be a scam’ - warning over £900k lottery letters

Responding to a letter saying you have won £900,000 could lead to a processing fee, Trading Standards warn. There is definitely no prize Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto. Highwaystarz-Photography

A Belton woman is warning others over a scam letter which tells people they have won £900,000 - and asks them to keep quiet about it.

The 56-year-old from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, is worried elderly or vulnerable folk will be tricked into giving out their bank details and having their accounts emptied by fraudsters.

As a postcode lottery player the woman said the letter had an initial air of authenticity but alarm bells rang as she read it through.

Her warning comes as Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards issued its own alert to residents receiving letters claiming to be from the “International Postcode Lottery”.

The letters claim they have won “£900,000 in a recent draw” and provide details enabling them to “claim their prize”.

In a statement the county council said: “These letters are a scam and no prize is available.

“Anyone who makes contact via the details supplied will be persuaded to part with personal details and money as part of an ‘upfront processing fee’.

“If you receive this type of letter dispose of it correctly without responding in any way.

“Genuine lotteries thrive on publicity.

“If they ask you to keep your win a secret, it’s likely to be a scam.”