Warning to pet owners after chocolate dumped in seaside village

Liz Coates

Published: 9:40 AM August 8, 2022
A warning has been issued to dog owners after three piles of chocolate, which is toxic to dogs, were discovered in Scratby.

A warning has been issued to dog owners after three piles of chocolate, which is toxic to dogs, were discovered in Scratby.

Dog owners are being warned to be vigilant after piles of chocolate were found dumped in four separate incidents.

Owen Thomas was on his way to a friend's house in Scratby on Saturday, August 6, when she called and told him to bring rubber gloves after discovering the broken up pieces by the roadside.

They went on to find another pile on Sunday, in one of the same locations - the person behind the attempted poisoning returning to lay more.

The 32-year-old who lives in the village believes it was a deliberate attempt to target dogs, although other animals like deer who roam the area may well have been affected too.

A warning has been issued to dog owners after three piles of chocolate, which is toxic to dogs, were discovered in Scratby.

Owen Thomas and Mandy Gray have issued a warning to dog owners after they found three piles of chocolate they believe were deliberate attempts to poison dogs.

He and his friend Mandy Gray cleared up two piles, one near the bus stop in Beach Road and another near Heather Avenue, plus a fourth on Sunday.

The third, potentially lethal deposit, had melted into the road surface.

Mr Thomas described the perpetrators as "sick, foul people".

"What possible reason would someone have to do this?" he added.

Chocolate contains a substance called theobromine, similar to caffeine, which dogs find hard to digest.

Baking and dark chocolate contain the highest amount and are the most harmful. White chocolate rarely causes any problems.

Anyone whose pet does ingest any should contact their vet.

