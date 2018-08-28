Search

Advanced search

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

PUBLISHED: 15:17 02 January 2019

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A woman has shared her disturbing account of how a seal was left exhausted and stressed after being harassed by a dog.

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beachGrey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach

Summer Clarke said she witnessed the upsetting scene at Gorleston today, Wednesday, and is urging people to follow advice to keep dogs on leads and to back away.

Mrs Clarke, a singer who holds a degree in marine biology and represents Gorleston beach as a part of Surfers Against Sewage said she was keen to remind the public to keep a safe distance.

She said: “I want people to be aware of the stress they may cause by approaching seals during the winter months.

“I witnessed this morning on Gorleston beach, just before 9am, a very foolish man letting his dog harass a seal and getting too close to it.

“He himself was yelling at the dog to get away from it, though he had no control and made the situation worse.

“The exhausted seal was stressed and forced to retreated to the water.”

She said the dog harassed the seal “for a good 10 minutes.”

Common greys come to the Norfolk coast during the winter months from November to late January to give birth with the main colony being at Horsey and Winterton further north.

She said there were may witnesses adding: “The seal looked very tired and was threatening both the man and dog because they were so close, inches away. “Seals are very sensitive, disturbance interrupts their daily routine and uses up vital energy.

“I encourage dog walkers to take responsibility and put their dogs on leads if they see a seal ahead of them before an incident could happen.

“The public should give seals plenty of space.

“If a seal looks up and around, it is disturbed - the right thing to do is back away.

“They need quiet and space, especially if they are pregnant.”

The last seal count at Horsey revealed there were 706 adults on the beach and 1,038 pups bringing the total this year to 2,034 - 209 up on last season.

Related articles

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

All black cat is rescue centre’s longest serving member and in desperate need of a home

Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

A boarded-up Woolworths after closure in North Walsham.

Local youngsters interview Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Great Yarmouth sisters Daisy and Pippa Self interview Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Credit: Sonia Self

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists