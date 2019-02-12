Search

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 February 2019

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Andrew Duffield

A villager has shared home security footage of thieves trying car doors along his street in the middle of the night.

Andrew Duffield was alerted by motion sensor cameras to the attempt outside his home in Hopton.

The 14 second clip shows two men walking up his drive and trying the car door.

One has a bag and the other appears guarded as they scour the neighbourhood to see what’s on offer.

Mr Duffield, 48, said he wasn’t surprised and hoped the footage would lead householders to be more “savvy” about security in village communities where people were in the habit of leaving their cars and even homes unlocked.

“I have been expecting it for ages,” he said.

“I am aware of the lack of police and the situation where people can pretty much do what they like.”

He said a family member or friend may be able to identify the men by the way they walked or their posture.

“They look like kids,” he added. “They may have had a car parked nearby. It did not look like chancers, you have got to be committed to get up early to do it.

“I just hope people will be a bit more savvy in their security.

“People think it would never happen to them.

“Nowhere is safe. You have got to be a bit more careful.”

The father-of-two did not contact the police, although an officer was among the 11,000 people on social media to have seen it, and been in touch.

The incident happened at around 4am on February 4.

