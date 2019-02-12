Watch: Rock musicians ride mobility scooters for video in Great Yarmouth

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:19 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 19 February 2019

Little Red Kings, a band influenced by 1970s rock, rode mobility scooters around Great Yarmouth for a music video which will be released on March 1.

A rock band rode mobility scooters around the streets of a Norfolk seaside town for a music video.

Little Red Kings made the video in Great Yarmouth before Christmas.

Jason Wick, 40, who lives in Bungay, is the band’s singer and guitarist.

He said the five band members borrowed mobility scooters from a charity organisation in exchange for a donation.

“We’ve always gone to Yarmouth, since we were kids,” Mr Wick said.

"We've always gone to Yarmouth, since we were kids," Mr Wick said.

“We have quite fond memories of Yarmouth.”

The band has been playing for five years and play gigs all over the country, mainly in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

They play original songs influenced by 1970s rock bands like Free and Led Zeppelin.

The video for the song, titled ‘Said to me’, will go live on YouTube on March 1.

The band recently played a sold out gig to 650 people in Ocean Rooms in Gorleston.

It is from their latest album ‘Callous’.

The band recently played a sold out gig to 650 people in Ocean Rooms in Gorleston.

