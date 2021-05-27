Wrestling returns to Gorleston after a long hiatus

Published: 10:50 AM May 27, 2021

Traditional British technique, as well as American glitz and glamour, will be presented by LDN and WAW Wrestling on June 2 at the Ocean Room. - Credit: LDN Wrestling

Professional wrestling returns to a popular seaside venue this summer.

British wrestling legend, "Rowdy" Ricky Knight will be appearing at the Ocean Room on Wednesday, June 2. - Credit: Archant

Superstars from LDN Wrestling and WAW are ready to rumble at the Ocean Room on Wednesday, June 2.

Featuring some of the country's best grapplers, including British champion Alan Lee Travis and the mysterious Dark Lord, LDN and WAW guarantee a night of high-impact action.

LDN is celebrating its 18th year of American sports entertainment combined with the traditional British technique.

This is the first national touring show to return to the area after the breakout of Covid, and after more than a year "in hibernation, LDN Wrestling is back bigger and better".

In the main event, LDN British Champion Alan Lee Travis will defend his title against Norwich's very own Hooligan Roy Knight.

Reigning and defending LDN British Champion, Alan Lee Travis. - Credit: LDN Wrestling

Travis commented: “It’s great to be bringing British wrestling back to this great British town. I can’t wait for LDN to rock.”

Norwich grappler, Hooligan Roy Knight is currently one-half of the WAW World Tag Team champions with his brother Zak and is a member of the wrestling family captured in Fighting With My Family.

He is a 26-year-veteran and will pose a serious threat to Alan Lee Travis's two-year reign as the LDN British Heavyweight champion.

Dark Lord, the self-professed sadistic, violent man of mystery, is confident he will deliver in Gorleston next Wednesday.

"I've wrestled all around the world and came to LDN because I've heard this is where the real competition is," claims the masked maniac.

"Forget about beating me. There's nobody who can even last five minutes in the ring with me and it's going to be no different in Gorleston.

"If my opponent has any brains, they won't even turn up.”

RKJ and "Hooligan" Roy Knight squaring off at WAW Frightmare 2019 at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

The event will also feature bouts including high-flying Ricky Knight Jnr, the 30-stone Crusher Curtis, and British legend Ricky Knight.

For more information on LDN, visit LDN Wrestling's website. Tickets are on sale for Ocean Rooms, Gorleston on Sea, event can be booked on 0844 888 9991.

The show starts at 7pm and will run for approximately two hours, with the opportunity for a meet and greet with the wrestlers after the show.

Tickets cost £15 general, £12 concession and a family of four is £45.