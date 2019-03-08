Search

Advanced search

'We're delighted' - Lottery funds community garden mental health workshops

PUBLISHED: 11:22 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 08 September 2019

Community garden project 'Community Roots' was awarded £9,000 to introduce willow weaving workshops to support mental wellbeing. Photo: Community Roots

Community garden project 'Community Roots' was awarded £9,000 to introduce willow weaving workshops to support mental wellbeing. Photo: Community Roots

Archant

A community garden project based in Great Yarmouth has said it is delighted to receive £9,000 from the National Lottery to introduce well-being workshops.

Community Roots, based on Queen Anne's Road, is a project operated by seven people on behalf of Norfolk and Waveney Mind and has been running since 2001.

You may also want to watch:

The grant from the lottery will be used to train a group of volunteers to teach members of the community to weave a range of willow garden decorations.

Caroline Fernandez, Community Roots manager, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to introduce fully funded willow weaving workshops and train up a group of volunteers to deliver them.

"At the same time, providing a space where people accessing Norfolk and Waveney Mind's services and members of the wider local community can work together, enjoy a positive experience and help break down the stigma associated with mental health problems."

for further information or tog et involved, email caroline.fernandez@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘We’re delighted’ - Lottery funds community garden mental health workshops

Community garden project 'Community Roots' was awarded £9,000 to introduce willow weaving workshops to support mental wellbeing. Photo: Community Roots

Too early for mince pies? Demand sees festive treats already hitting the shelves

Closeup of Christmas mince pies on plate Picture: IPGGutenbergUKLtd

‘It’s a dream come true’ - paralysed Norfolk man appears in Guinness Book of World Records for marathon

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop. Photo: Archant

Classic Victorian boat sails from East Anglian coast for last time

A classic site on the Lowestoft coast - Leila has now sailed out of the harbour for the lasr time. Photo: David Beavan

11 train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled

Greater Anglia has cancelled 11 train services today. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists