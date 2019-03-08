'We're delighted' - Lottery funds community garden mental health workshops

A community garden project based in Great Yarmouth has said it is delighted to receive £9,000 from the National Lottery to introduce well-being workshops.

Community Roots, based on Queen Anne's Road, is a project operated by seven people on behalf of Norfolk and Waveney Mind and has been running since 2001.

The grant from the lottery will be used to train a group of volunteers to teach members of the community to weave a range of willow garden decorations.

Caroline Fernandez, Community Roots manager, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to introduce fully funded willow weaving workshops and train up a group of volunteers to deliver them.

"At the same time, providing a space where people accessing Norfolk and Waveney Mind's services and members of the wider local community can work together, enjoy a positive experience and help break down the stigma associated with mental health problems."

for further information or tog et involved, email caroline.fernandez@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk