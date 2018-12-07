Search

Weapon seized as police stop driver who had been using cannabis

PUBLISHED: 08:25 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:25 10 December 2018

Police found an offensive weapon when they stopped a car in Ormesby. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A weapon was seized after police stopped a car which was driven by a driver who had been using cannabis.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted details of the arrest at just after 6am on Monday, December 12.

They said a BMW had been stopped in Ormesby and posted a photograph showing the driver had tested positive for cannabis.

They said the driver had also been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, having no insurance and for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

They also did not have a valid MOT, police said.

BMW

