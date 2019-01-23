Search

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

23 January, 2019 - 08:18
Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A weather warning for icy conditions on Norfolk’s roads remains in place today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk from 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 22) until 11am today (Wednesday, January 23).

The alert said that ice was likely to form on Wednesday morning, warning of the risk of falls on icy surfaces and ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Norfolk police had warned people heading out on to the region’s roads to drive carefully.

Snow and sleet showers hit the UK on Tuesday, including in some parts of Norfolk,

Dan Holley, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, tweeted that wintry showers - a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow - would continue to affect coastal areas, especially the east coast.

And he said there could also be the odd rumble of thunder, which could lead to the weather phenomenon known as thundersnow, which is when a storm involving thunder and lightning also brings snowfall.

Forecasters say temperatures could drop to -3 or -4 degrees celsius this evening.

The Met Office says, although the weather will warm slightly towards the end of the week, more cold weather is set for the weekend.

The spokeswoman said: “Gradually some slightly warmer air will push in for the latter part of the week, but we have a band of rain pushing in Saturday which will push much colder air in behind it.”

