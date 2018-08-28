Weather warning issued for Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 19:29 22 January 2019
Archant Library
Motorists are being warned to take care on Norfolk’s roads as forecasters issue an weather warning for icy conditions.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across Norfolk from 4pm on this afternoon until 11am tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 23).
In Norwich, temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing overnight while in rural areas temperatures could fall even lower.
On Twitter, Norfolk County Council tweeted the county’s gritters had a busy night ahead of them.
The council said: “There won’t be much rest for our gritters tonight as they’re already out gritting in all areas of the county and then on standby for a second run at midnight.
“Ice is expected to form in places overnight so once again, take extra care on the roads & wrap up warm.”
While Norfolk Police also warned people heading out on the regions roads to drive carefully.