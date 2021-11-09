Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
Shocking pictures show the scale of erosion at picturesque Winterton on the front line of the battle against surging seas.
The village has experienced an erosion streak with high tides and strong winds launching a combined assault.
It comes just 11 months after the Dunes cafe was torn down before it collapsed onto the sands below.
Now, hard standing and land many metres from where it once stood are suspended on the brink.
For the Airstream cafes the creeping land loss has meant moving four times since they arrived on the site in March for Easter.
The two vans are preparing for a fifth move, co-owner Charles Thurston said, with a likely major relocation to a site behind the car park in the near future.
People at the scene said it was worrying because the winter weather had yet to do its worst.
The pictures were taken by Simon Carter who launched his drone at 7am on Tuesday morning (November 9).
A digger was seen working along the clifftop building a ridge to prevent rainwater run-off further damaging the soft, sandy cliffs.
Two weeks ago people were warned to take extra care and police cordoned off the end of the road after a fresh collapse.
Such was the scale of the latest loss - creating 25ft sheer drops in places - James Bensly whose county council ward includes the village called the police and council to make the area safe and provide warning signs.
The latest photographs show scale of the issue with the landowner having to watch as more land is lost.
The car park and Airstream cafes are open as usual.
Mr Bensly, whose council ward includes Winterton, said officials from Norfolk County Council were at the scene on Tuesday (November 9) assessing the situation.
He said they were exploring the possibility of moving the entrance to the car park.
"There is still going to be room for at least 100 cars and people are still going to come to Winterton. If we do not have the car park there the parking in the village is going to be horrendous."
However, he added that any attempt at adaptation would likely be challenged given the sensitive nature of the protected dunes.
Satellite images show at least 50m of rolling dune between the cafe and cliff edge 20 years ago.
All that has been lost with even the Coastwatch lookout facing an increasingly precarious position.
Vice chairman of Winterton Parish Council Nigel Coe said members were supportive and sympathetic to the landowner who was having to deal with the issue on her own.
He said the erosion streak came as COP 26 discussed ways of bringing climate change under control and putting the brakes on ever more frequent extreme weather events.
He said: "It is very timely with everything that is going on in Glasgow and all the talk about global warming and rising sea levels.
"As residents its still a long way from the village.
"But it is not encouraging when you get a great clump of the dunes being washed away.
"It is all getting a bit dicey.
"A long while before it becomes an issue people far further up the food chain than us will be talking about it.
"We continue to watch Hemsby with interest and the villages will continue to talk to each other which is important."
Photographer Mr Carter said: "I have been capturing images of this stretch of beach since 2016 and over the past two to three years I have seen a rapid increase in the rate of erosion, especially the area in front of the car park and the former Dunes Cafe."