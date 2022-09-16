News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Weather

Flood alert issued for areas along River Waveney

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:38 AM September 16, 2022
A flood alert has been issued. PICTURE: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A flood alert has been issued for the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water - Credit: PA

Parts of east Norfolk and Suffolk are at risk from flooding today due to high tides.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and is in place until 12pm today.

Flooding to riverside roads and footpaths could occur and there is expected to be high water levels at Beccles Quay.

A map of the area affected by the flood alert

A map of the area affected by the flood alert - Credit: Environment Agency

This is due to tidal water moving up rivers from Great Yarmouth causing a tide-locking effect.

The high spring tides will reach their peak today and will fall over the next few days.

The Environment Agency has said it is monitoring the situation.

The flood alert area covers River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water including Beccles Quay, Oulton Broad, Somerleyton, St Olaves, Haddiscoe and Belton.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been closed after the road surface was damaged

Norfolk Live News

Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Norfolk Live News

Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view of SV Tenacious at Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon