Flood alert issued for areas along River Waveney

A flood alert has been issued for the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water - Credit: PA

Parts of east Norfolk and Suffolk are at risk from flooding today due to high tides.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and is in place until 12pm today.

Flooding to riverside roads and footpaths could occur and there is expected to be high water levels at Beccles Quay.

A map of the area affected by the flood alert - Credit: Environment Agency

This is due to tidal water moving up rivers from Great Yarmouth causing a tide-locking effect.

The high spring tides will reach their peak today and will fall over the next few days.

The Environment Agency has said it is monitoring the situation.

The flood alert area covers River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water including Beccles Quay, Oulton Broad, Somerleyton, St Olaves, Haddiscoe and Belton.