Shock as front of couple's house falls off in storm

Laura Gibbs came home to find the front of her house on the drive in Tower Road, Repps with Bastwick, following storm Eunice. - Credit: Laura Gibbs

A woman has described her shock after she arrived home to find the front of her house had fallen off.

Laura Gibbs, a health and safety officer, discovered the damage at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Since then bits have been continually falling off with the chimney in imminent danger of collapse making it dangerous to go in and out.

Laura Gibbs fell in love with Norfolk after enjoying boating on the Broads. Since moving from London she and partner Jason have been flooded and on Friday the front of their cottage fell off in Storm Eunice. - Credit: supplied by Laura Gibbs

Insurers are due to visit the property to make it safe today (Monday), but her neighbour in Tower Road, Repps with Bastwick, near Great Yarmouth, was struggling to get his insurers to take the issue seriously, she said.

The 35-year-old and husband Jason moved to 200-year-old Ivy Cottage around 18 months ago and have already suffered a flood.

"I came home to see my house all in the drive," she said.

"There are bits falling off all the time.

"I could not believe it. I wanted to drive past and think it wasn't mine.

"I went inside to check everything was fine and to check on our two small dogs.

"We were lucky there was no-one nearby when it happened.

"The council has told us there is a risk to life if the chimney comes down. The insurers have told us they are coming today but they should really have come out straight away and started supporting the chimney."

The couple also lost power until 9pm. They have no TV and cannot use their log burner.

Because the chimney was only held on by one or two bricks and could give way at any time they were having to limit the number of times they came in and out of the house.

"My neighbours have barely had a fence down," she added.

"We are both in shock. We just do not know how it happened."

Meanwhile Alan Stevens, whose attached house was also affected, said: "I just sat in the car for 15 minutes just looking at it. It's crumbling round my ears."

Storm Eunice led to power cuts, trees being blown over, tiles blowing off roofs and buildings having to be made safe by firefighters across Great Yarmouth.

The storm started to reach its peak at about noon on Friday with heavy gusts of wind still battering Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and surrounding villages at 4pm.

Since then there has been little let-up with Storm Franklin - the third in a week - sweeping across Norfolk.



