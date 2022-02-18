News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth town centre: Calm before Storm Eunice?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:41 AM February 18, 2022
The empty marketplace on February 18.

Great Yarmouth marketplace was nearly empty on the morning of February 18. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Great Yarmouth's market place appeared empty on Friday morning ahead of approaching Storm Eunice.

The storm is expected to hit the county at midday and gale force winds reaching 80mph are expected to last until 4pm.

The town centre appeared quieter than usual, with some market stalls closed.

Workers could also be seen continuing on the £4.7m new market revamp.

Yesterday, an amber weather warning had been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Eunice, which could cause a “danger to life”.

The East of England Ambulance Service has urged people to stay safe and to watch out for flying debris which could cause injuries.

Across the border in Suffolk a red weather warning is now in place with some locations set to feel the force of 90mph winds.

UK Power Networks, which manages power lines across the East of England and London, has issued advice to homeowners in the event they are left without electricity due to the weather.

People are advised to call 105 if their power is cut off or they see a power line has been brought down in the strong winds.

