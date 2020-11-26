Beach and dunes depleted by 'massive forces' as high tides hit
- Credit: Liz Coates
The first spring tides of the winter have had a dramatic effect at one of Norfolk's most popular sandy stretches.
Dunes and beach at Winterton have been much depleted around the eroding area close to the cafe where the slope to the sands has been all but washed away.
Meanwhile, water has come in behind the concrete blocks, once at the base of the dunes, to tear a chunk away making the wildlife-rich coast more vulnerable.
Bernard Harris, Great Yarmouth Borough Council's coast protection engineer, said he was keeping a close eye on what was happening and that any data collected would be taken into consideration when planning for the future.
"It is nature and massive forces working there," he added.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile the Ness was building up and gradually moving north.
Beach owner Jan Hewitt stressed the cafe and beach car park were unaffected at this time and remained open every day from 8.30-4pm.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 30s, repeatedly punched in face during assault at Asda
- 2 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- 3 Delays expected in Great Yarmouth due to quayside roadworks
- 4 Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk
- 5 ‘It was my life’ - Lollipop lady retires after 45 years serving village school
- 6 Funding worth £98m secured for Yarmouth's Third River Crossing
- 7 'Magna Carta is no defence' - Man caught fishing illegally on Broads
- 8 Norfolk needs own Covid tier, say MPs ahead of restrictions decision
- 9 Bid for 33 homes approved as councillors rebel against recommendation
- 10 Norfolk coronavirus infection rates fall further
She added the effect of the high tides was more than she would have expected this early in the winter season.
Winterton is a magnet for walkers and seal watchers.
The numbers of people flocking to the village has caused parking gridlock especially in Beach Road, and families clambering over the crumbling dunes have been blamed for adding to erosion.
People are advised to stick to the paths and proper access points.
Such is the popularity of the village Winterton Parish Council has issued a "lockdown statement" via its website.
It states: "It is unsafe to walk on the stretch of beach in front of the café and car park and particularly behind the concrete blocks."
It also advises people to head south towards Hemsby rather than north towards Horsey to avoid the growing seal population - one of Norfolk's most spectacular wildlife sites which draws tens of thousands to the coast every year.
The spring tides triggered a number of flood alerts particularly around the Broads areas where "tide locking" can be an issue.