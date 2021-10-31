New date added as high winds lead to cancellation of fire festival

High winds have forced the cancellation of Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival tonight, October 31, 2021. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

High winds have lead to the cancellation of tonight's Fire on the Water Festival in Great Yarmouth.

Some 2,100 people will be offered a refund or the chance to visit on Tuesday November 2, which had not been available to book.

It means new tickets are becoming available for the sold-out event and can be booked via the Out There Arts website.

Some of the eye-catching displays at Fire on the Water - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organisers say tickets for October 31 have been automatically transferred to the new date and that due to the popularity of the event there are no other alternative dates.

People are being asked to attend on Tuesday at the same arrival time they had booked for today.

A festival at Great Yarmouth's unique Waterways has proved a huge hit with all tickets selling out. - Credit: Liz Coates

Those who can’t make it and would like a refund are asked to email hello@outtherearts.org.uk by midday on November 1 (Monday).

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, their ticket fee will be converted into a donation to contribute towards to the future of Fire on the Water events.

Joe Mackintosh, artistic director of Out There Arts said: “Sadly, we have no choice but to close the gates for this evening’s Fire on the Water event to ensure the safety of our visitors.

A fire display at Fire on the Water - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We monitor the winds continuously and as part of our risk assessments we have always identified event closure if it was to get too blustery”.

He added “We understand this may be disappointing, but the safety of our visitors is always our priority, we thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you Tuesday."

Fire on the Water in Great Yarmouth as seen from the air. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Emily Phillips, communications and development manager with Out There Arts, said: "Everyone has been very understanding. We are playing with fire and people are being so nice.

"The forecast wind speeds for this evening exceed our safe limit and we need to tell everyone in good time.

"All the crew are more than happy to come in on Tuesday. We have been so lucky overall and have had some lovely, tranquil evenings."

She said with some people, mainly those from outside the area, taking up refunds meant new tickets were becoming available for re-sale.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Public safety is our top priority and as this event involves fire, it would not be safe for it to go ahead with the high winds Great Yarmouth is currently experiencing."



