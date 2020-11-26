Hospital death toll from Covid-19 passes 150

Published: 11:20 AM November 26, 2020

Deaths related to coronavirus infections have passed 150 at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Simon Stevens

A further death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been recorded at a Norfolk hospital.

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital announced the death of the man in his 70s via its website.

A statement said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time."

It brings the total number to have died at the hospital with coronavirus to 151.

Meanwhile, latest figures show cases of the virus have fallen significantly in Great Yarmouth, from 182.2 cases to 104.7 cases per 100,000.