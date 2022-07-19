News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Weather

Meat ice lollies for tigers at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:31 PM July 19, 2022
Flashback: People enjoying the grounds at Thriby Hall in the pre-lockdown era. The wildlife park is

Staff at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens have been serving some of the animals frozen treats. - Credit: Archant

A zoo in a village near Great Yarmouth has gone the extra mile to ensure its exotic animals are kept cool during the ongoing heatwave.

On Tuesday, as the mercury rose to nearly 40C in Norfolk the team at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens were faced with helping to keep animals cool - including serving special frozen lollies.

For the primates, their dinner consisted of fruit, vegetable and seeds blended into an ice block, while the leopards and tigers were served ice blocks with chunks of meat.

Primates at Thrigby Hall have been enjoying their meals on ice during the heatwave.

Primates at Thrigby Hall have been enjoying their meals on ice during the heatwave. - Credit: Thrigby Wildlife Gardens

Zoo director Scott Bird said: "Every year in the warmer weather we provide the special frozen lollies.

"There’s no set routine, but it does give them something different to enjoy.

"The last couple of days have been a challenge, but I actually think the animals have coped better than the staff and the keepers.

"Most of the animals are very tolerant to the weather and they have plenty of shaded areas.”

Thrigby has made improvements for this year's season, with a new-look Swamp House, special collection of rare animals, play areas and a 3D Adventure Maze.

For more information, visit www.thrigbyhall.com

East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants seized in police raid on town home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Smoke billowing from Premier Recycling in Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews battle blaze at Great Yarmouth recycling plant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon