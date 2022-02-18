'It was there when I last looked' - Tree falls in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: James Weeds
A tree has been ripped from its roots in Great Yarmouth as Storm Eunice continues to cause havoc across the county.
A tree on Stonecutters Way by Howard Street South carpark - behind the old Palmers department store - has been ripped from its roots and is blocking a section of pavement.
Hazel Stewart, currently staying at an Airbnb in the area, said: "The tree was there when I last saw it.
"It was definitely there yesterday and I'm sure it was there this morning."
Mrs Stewart, 73 and visiting from Leicester, said she and her family have been inside all day, except once in the morning to take the dogs for a walk.
"Seeing stuff like this does make me worried," Mrs Stewart said.
Keeley Brigland also sent in a picture of a fallen tree on Lynn Grove in Gorleston.
This comes as Norfolk Police tweeted to advise people to stay indoors unless necessary as strong winds continue to hit the county.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue have also been called to scenes across the borough.
At approximately 1.30pm, crew from Great Yarmouth "made safe" an incident on Regent Road. The stop signal was received at 2pm.
At 1.45pm, crew from Gorleston "made safe" an incident on Kings Road. The stop signal was received at 2.25pm.
And at 1.55pm, crew from Great Yarmouth assisted with a "dangerous structure" on Baker Street in Gorleston.
If you have any dramatic photos of damage caused by Storm Eunice or have been affected by it email the Mercury at james.weeds@archant.co.uk