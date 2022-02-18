News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'It was there when I last looked' - Tree falls in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:07 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 3:27 PM February 18, 2022
A fallen tree

A tree near Stonecutters Way and the Howard Street South carpark has fallen due to high winds from Storm Eunice. - Credit: James Weeds

A tree has been ripped from its roots in Great Yarmouth as Storm Eunice continues to cause havoc across the county.

Fallen tree

A tree has been ripped from its roots in Great Yarmouth due to winds from Storm Eunice. - Credit: James Weeds

A tree on Stonecutters Way by Howard Street South carpark - behind the old Palmers department store - has been ripped from its roots and is blocking a section of pavement.

Hazel Stewart, currently staying at an Airbnb in the area, said: "The tree was there when I last saw it.

"It was definitely there yesterday and I'm sure it was there this morning."

Hazel Stewart with a dog.

Hazel Stewart said she will be staying in for the rest of the day. - Credit: James Weeds

Mrs Stewart, 73 and visiting from Leicester, said she and her family have been inside all day, except once in the morning to take the dogs for a walk.

"Seeing stuff like this does make me worried," Mrs Stewart said.

Keeley Brigland also sent in a picture of a fallen tree on Lynn Grove in Gorleston.

A fallen tree in Lynn Grove

Great Yarmouth Mercury reader Keeley Brigland shared a photo of a fallen tree in Lynn Grove, Gorleston. - Credit: Keeley Brigland

This comes as Norfolk Police tweeted to advise people to stay indoors unless necessary as strong winds continue to hit the county.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have also been called to scenes across the borough.

At approximately 1.30pm, crew from Great Yarmouth "made safe" an incident on Regent Road. The stop signal was received at 2pm.

At 1.45pm, crew from Gorleston "made safe" an incident on Kings Road. The stop signal was received at 2.25pm.

And at 1.55pm, crew from Great Yarmouth assisted with a "dangerous structure" on Baker Street in Gorleston.

If you have any dramatic photos of damage caused by Storm Eunice or have been affected by it email the Mercury at james.weeds@archant.co.uk

A fallen tree

The tree in Howard Street South carpark has been pulled from its roots by strong winds. - Credit: James Weeds

Fallen tree

A part of Stonecutters Way is obstructed by the tree which has fallen in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A fallen tree

The fallen tree is blocking a section of the pavement on Stonecutters Way. - Credit: James Weeds


