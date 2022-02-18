News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Weather

Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Winds cause wheelie bin chaos

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:27 PM February 18, 2022
Reporter James Weeds and the wind-whipped beach in Yarmouth.

High winds along Great Yarmouth beach are whipping the sand. - Credit: Danielle Booden / James Weeds

Storm Eunice is ramping up around Great Yarmouth as it begins to create chaotic scenes.

Numerous wheelie bins have been blown over, litter has been strewn down streets and sand has been blowing across beaches in the gusts of winds which are expected to reach 80mph.

On central beach, the top layer of sand was blowing in the direction of the sea, creating a mirage effect.

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wheelie bins along the Golden Mile had been blown over and some litter was being carried along by high winds.

On Tower Hill - behind King Street - several wheelie bins were blown over.

Residents had been returning bins back to where they belong but the winds quickly threw them back into the road.

Wheelie bins blowin in the road on Tower Hill/behind King Street in Great Yarmouth during Storm Euni

Wheelie bins blowing in the road on Tower Hill - behind King Street - in Great Yarmouth during Storm Eunice. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lights and pub signs were swaying down Regent Road, but several businesses remained open.

Windows on the Tower Complex on the Golden Mile blowing during Storm Eunice. Picture: Danielle Boode

Windows on the Tower Complex on the Golden Mile blowing during Storm Eunice. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 More than 42,000 Great Yarmouth homes eligible for fuel crisis rebate
  2. 2 Live Storm Eunice updates: Trees brought down as 60mph winds hit region
  3. 3 Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man
  1. 4 Man was seen drinking 15 pints before driving from pub
  2. 5 Audi stolen from Gorleston car park after woman's keys taken
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth town centre: Calm before Storm Eunice?
  4. 7 Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home
  5. 8 What to do if you have a power cut during Storm Eunice
  6. 9 Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of homes in Norfolk without power
  7. 10 Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses

UK Power Networks has reported that three postcodes in the borough have been left without power.

Homes in NR29 3, NR30 1 and NR30 5 are expected to have power restored by 6.30pm.

If you have any dramatic photos of damage caused by Storm Eunice or have been affected by it email the Mercury at james.weeds@archant.co.uk

A loose draw blowing around in Great Yarmouth during Storm Eunice. Picture: Danielle Booden

A loose draw blowing around in Great Yarmouth during Storm Eunice. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People braving storm Eunice on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

People braving storm Eunice on the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wheelie bins blown down on the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

Wheelie bins blown down on the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People out in Storm Eunice on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

People out in Storm Eunice on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People out in Storm Eunice on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

People out in Storm Eunice on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People out in Storm Eunice on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

People out in Storm Eunice on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wheelie bins blowin in the road on Tower Hill/behind King Street in Great Yarmouth during Storm Euni

Wheelie bins blowing in the road on Tower Hill - behind King Street - in Great Yarmouth during Storm Eunice. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People braving storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

People braving Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Fupburger has now opened at The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

Norwich-based burger firm opens third location at seaside pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A dog was saved from the A47 dual carriageway near Great Yarmouth.

Kind woman rescues dog and prevents crash on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Armed police called after man threatened with knife during robbery

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon