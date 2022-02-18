Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Winds cause wheelie bin chaos
- Credit: Danielle Booden / James Weeds
Storm Eunice is ramping up around Great Yarmouth as it begins to create chaotic scenes.
Numerous wheelie bins have been blown over, litter has been strewn down streets and sand has been blowing across beaches in the gusts of winds which are expected to reach 80mph.
On central beach, the top layer of sand was blowing in the direction of the sea, creating a mirage effect.
Wheelie bins along the Golden Mile had been blown over and some litter was being carried along by high winds.
On Tower Hill - behind King Street - several wheelie bins were blown over.
Residents had been returning bins back to where they belong but the winds quickly threw them back into the road.
Lights and pub signs were swaying down Regent Road, but several businesses remained open.
UK Power Networks has reported that three postcodes in the borough have been left without power.
Homes in NR29 3, NR30 1 and NR30 5 are expected to have power restored by 6.30pm.
If you have any dramatic photos of damage caused by Storm Eunice or have been affected by it email the Mercury at james.weeds@archant.co.uk