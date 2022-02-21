Stunning photographs show Storm Eunice at her wildest

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

A hobby photographer has shared a series of snaps capturing wild waves and all the churning anger of Storm Eunice.

In a series of dramatic shots Ian Bowyer framed foaming seas under leaden skies at Gorleston.

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

The 39-year-old of Hurst Road, Chedgrave, near Loddon, said he was crouched down with his eyes tightly shut against sand-whipping-winds when the shutter clicked.

Unable to look down the lens he was stunned with what had been achieved on Friday, when Storm Eunice was at her angriest.

"This was really, really strong wind," he said.

"I could hardly stand up. It was brutal - but worth it."

Mr Bowyer, a self-employed gardener, stressed he was safe at all times and that there was something special about the coast whatever the weather.

As it was he was "over the moon" with the images - a giant jack-up rig in the background helping to scale the towering waves.

"I kept looking at the pictures and it was almost like they weren't mine," he said.

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

"I was just really proud of them.

"The pictures were taken between 11.30pm and 1.30pm on Friday when the storm was at its peak.

"I have only lived here a couple of years. Coming from Birmingham this is heaven.

"It is special to be by the sea."

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

Mr Bowyer said he usually took pictures on his phone but in the last few weeks had invested in a Canon 500 D and was delighted with the results.

Normally he captures shimmering sunrises.

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

But Friday's dramatic seascapes had delivered a vivid portrait of incredible power as storm-force winds whipped up mountainous peaks creating white horses in the waves.

Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the region with falling trees and damage to buildings and cars.

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

It saw a Met Office 'amber' weather warning signifying "danger to life".

But even after the storm moved on, Norfolk continued to be battered by high winds.

Storm Franklin - the third in a week after Storm Dudley and Eunice - arrived in the UK on Sunday (February 20) and brought strong winds and heavy rain across the region.

The Met Office warned that gusts of up to 70mph could hit Norfolk with a warning in place until 1pm.

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer

Storm Eunice churns the sea at Gorleston captured by hobby photographer Ian Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Bowyer



