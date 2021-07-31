Weather warning as more thunderstorms set to hit parts of the region

Published: 12:34 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM July 31, 2021

Forecasters have warned of the danger of lightning strikes across the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas as stormy weather continues to hit the region.

Travel could be disrupted across the area with a chance of hail this afternoon, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a yellow weather warning, saying that there could be delays to trains and power cuts, as well as damage to buildings.

It is forecast to hit Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay, as well as across other areas of East Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Downpours could also bring around 20mm of rain within an hour, and perhaps 30-40 mm in a few hours for a few locations - leading to possible flooding in places.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected between 12pm and 9pm, easing by late evening.