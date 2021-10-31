Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
Strong winds and rain have caused outdoor attractions to completely or partly close and to shut down some rides.
In Great Yarmouth gusts of around 60mph are sweeping along the coast accompanied by rain showers, although conditions are expected to ease over the next few hours with some areas even seeing sunshine.
Mikey Cole, ride manager at Joyland on Marine Parade, said he had taken the decision not to open at all on what would have been the last day of the season.
He said it was "disappointing" and meant some staff had had a wasted journey into work.
"It's horrible," he said. "The winds are very, very strong and the rain is on and off. If I had the choice I wouldn't come out."
You may also want to watch:
On Saturday they had delayed opening by an hour until midday and in the afternoon the weather had changed making for a better day.
"Looking down the seafront at the moment I can barely see a soul," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 2 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
- 3 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park
- 4 Stunning drone pictures show how festival has gone above and beyond
- 5 Great Yarmouth Covid vaccine centre cancels bookings
- 6 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
- 7 Seaside village in 'Brexit' breakaway bid from parish
- 8 Circus reassures visitors as show delayed due to safety inspections
- 9 Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday
- 10 Man's 5,000 mile round-Britain-run starting in Yarmouth
Meanwhile, at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach the 12pm to 4pm afternoon session had been cancelled due to the high winds.
Albert Jones said he was grateful the forecast looked to be favourable for Fairground Frights which was going ahead from 5pm to 8pm.
At Pleasurewood Hills in Corton, Lowestoft, two rides were closed at 12.15pm, The Jolly Roger and the Wave Breaker.
A spokesman said maintenance teams were keeping a close eye on conditions and hoped that the traditional end-of-season firework display would still be going ahead this evening, Sunday.
Operators of the travelling fair in St George's Park, Yarmouth, said they still planned to open at 3pm today, although there was a chance they would close early depending on footfall.
Overall Henry Stocks, of Stocks Fun Fair, said they had been well-supported by local people over the four days and were pleased with the turnout.
Forecaster Adam Dury with Norwich-based Weatherquest said winds would ease through the afternoon.
He said there would be "quite a drastic change" with a dry end to the day and even some sunshine.