Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach has cancelled its afternoon session due to high winds but expects to open at 5pm on Sunday October 31 for Fairground Frights.

Strong winds and rain have caused outdoor attractions to completely or partly close and to shut down some rides.

In Great Yarmouth gusts of around 60mph are sweeping along the coast accompanied by rain showers, although conditions are expected to ease over the next few hours with some areas even seeing sunshine.

Mikey Cole, ride manager at Joyland on Marine Parade, said he had taken the decision not to open at all on what would have been the last day of the season.

Joyland in Great Yarmouth said it was disappointed not to be opening due to high winds and rain on the last day of the October half term holidays. - Credit: James Bass

He said it was "disappointing" and meant some staff had had a wasted journey into work.

"It's horrible," he said. "The winds are very, very strong and the rain is on and off. If I had the choice I wouldn't come out."

On Saturday they had delayed opening by an hour until midday and in the afternoon the weather had changed making for a better day.

"Looking down the seafront at the moment I can barely see a soul," he said.

Ladies and Gentleman, Boys and Girls Joyland will not be opening today due to the high winds and persistent rain. It's a big shame as it would have been our last day for the year but the weather has been against us today. — Joyland (@JoylandGY) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach the 12pm to 4pm afternoon session had been cancelled due to the high winds.

Albert Jones said he was grateful the forecast looked to be favourable for Fairground Frights which was going ahead from 5pm to 8pm.

Although an afternoon session had to be cancelled at Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach, its Fairground Frights event from 5pm to 8pm on October 31 is expected to go ahead as the weather improves. - Credit: TMS Media

At Pleasurewood Hills in Corton, Lowestoft, two rides were closed at 12.15pm, The Jolly Roger and the Wave Breaker.

A spokesman said maintenance teams were keeping a close eye on conditions and hoped that the traditional end-of-season firework display would still be going ahead this evening, Sunday.

Operators of the travelling fair in St George's Park, Yarmouth, said they still planned to open at 3pm today, although there was a chance they would close early depending on footfall.

Overall Henry Stocks, of Stocks Fun Fair, said they had been well-supported by local people over the four days and were pleased with the turnout.

East Anglia Today: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading northeast during the morning, heavy at times, turning sunny in the afternoon with the chance of a few isolated showers. Gusty southerly winds in the morning, up to 55mph near the coast. Max 14C. pic.twitter.com/BlnKFOadBh — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) October 31, 2021

Forecaster Adam Dury with Norwich-based Weatherquest said winds would ease through the afternoon.

He said there would be "quite a drastic change" with a dry end to the day and even some sunshine.