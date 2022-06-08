New lease of life for Gorleston landmark

Gorleston's bandstand will be hosting weekly concerts throughout the summer. - Credit: Helen Jackson

A new lease of life has been given to a Gorleston landmark as it aims to become a weekly attraction throughout the summer.

The Pier Gardens bandstand will be hosting a season of free Sunday afternoon concerts from June 12.

This comes as Gorleston Rotary Club and the Pavilion Theatre partnered with the landmark - which is owned and maintained by Great Yarmouth Borough Council - with further support from Visit Great Yarmouth.

Gorleston's bandstand has now been partnered with the Pavilion and together, they will be presenting weekly concerts throughout the summer. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

Alex Youngs, Gorleston Pavilion Theatre's charity trustee, said: "The bandstand has always felt like a natural extension of the Pavilion, not least because we have always historically helped out with previous years' events.

"It feels like we’ve welcomed the bandstand home and we’re really excited about making sure this lovely outside venue continues to be enjoyed and appreciated by locals and visitors alike.”

Summer Bandstand concerts will take place every Sunday afternoon from June 12 until the end of September.

More details can be found at pavtheatre.com.

A summer of free weekly concerts will begin on Sunday, June 12 with a performance by the Kavolini String Quartet. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre



