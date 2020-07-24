‘A popular person’ - Pub pays tribute to mum-of-two found dead in Gorleston flat

Floral tributes outside a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A pub has paid tribute to a bartender who was found dead in a flat, saying she was “popular with customers and staff alike”.

According to colleagues at Great Yarmouth’s The Troll Cart, where Alex Mills worked behind the bar, she was a “very popular” member of the team.

She was found dead in a Gorleston flat on Tuesday evening.

Wetherspoon’s spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are saddened to hear the news.

“Alex was popular with customers and staff alike at The Troll Cart.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

Emergency services were called to Miss Mill’s flat amid concerns for her safety and officers forced entry to the home in Oxford Avenue on Tuesday (July 21) at around 7.30pm.

Once inside they found the bodies of Miss Mills, 33, and a man in his 30s, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that she died alongside her boyfriend, Raj.

Friends who live nearby said the couple had been in a relationship for around five years and had met on an internet dating site.

Having become more serious in the last two years, they were looking to move in together and get married.

One woman said Miss Mills had lost several stone in weight at a local slimming club and had supported her through some tough times.

She said she was also well-known in the area because of her job at the Wetherspoons pub and her involvement at Lydia Eva Court, a care home in Gorleston which specialises in looking after people with dementia,

Paying tribute, a “really close” friend described her as a “bubbly, friendly” woman who would always say hello to people.

“I am shocked and really numb,” she said.

“When I was going through down patches she used to make me laugh.

“She was brilliant.”

Miss Mills had two young daughters who did not live with her but visited regularly, she added.

As forensic teams descended on the property on Wednesday (July 22) friends began leaving flowers at the scene and sharing their shock and upset.

Police have since said the deaths are unexplained but that there are no suspcicious circumstances.