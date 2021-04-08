All our Wetherspoon pubs opening on April 12 and how it will work

Published: 9:05 AM April 8, 2021

The Troll Cart manager,Todd Inns, is looking forward to welcoming customers back from April 12. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Both the Wetherspoon pubs in the Great Yarmouth borough are opening their beer gardens from Monday April 12 as the easing of restrictions reaches the next milestone stage.

The Troll Cart in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, and The William Adams in High Street, Gorleston, will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday).

The Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth will be opening its beer garden from 9am on April 12. - Credit: Archant

They will offer a slightly reduced menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and British classics.

Food will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have it.

The pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Customers will be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside area and also to use the toilet.

The William Adams in Gorleston High Street will be serving a more limited menu from April 12 in the beer garden only. - Credit: Archant

Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available.

Todd Inns, pub manager at The Troll Cart, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back after a long time away.”

Not all of the chain's pubs have outside space and some will be forced to stay shut until May 17 under the government's lockdown easing roadmap.

Of the 745 sites JD Wetherspoon’s has in England, it is only opening those (394) that have enough outdoor space to make it financially viable to start welcoming customers back on Monday.

Pubs and restaurants have been completely shut down during the third lockdown, imposed in early January to contain the second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Norfolk Wetherspoons reopening on April 12 are:

The Romany Rye, Dereham

The Whalebone, Downham Market

The Limes, Fakenham

The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth

The William Adams, Great Yarmouth

Globe Hotel, King’s Lynn

The Bell Hotel, Norwich

The Glass House, Norwich

The Queen of Iceni, Norwich

The Whiffler, Norwich

And in Suffolk:

The Kings Head Hotel, Beccles

The Cricketers, Ipswich

The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft

The Golden Lion, Newmarket

The Willow Tree, Stowmarket

Grover & Allen, Sudbury

Some of the branches will have restrictions on opening times and will close earlier.