Search

Advanced search

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

PUBLISHED: 11:04 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 26 December 2018

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 2,000 households in Norfolk were left without power on Christmas Day, following a series of infrastructure faults across the county.

As festivities got under way, many families found themselves without electricity for much of the day, with impacted areas including Hellesdon, Mattishall and Loddon.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said the failures were due to a range of problems, including substation faults, overhead lines coming down and faulty equipment underground.

He said: “UK Power Networks engineers and office staff are working over the festive period to ensure the lights stay on and to deal with any unplanned power cuts that occur.

“On Christmas Day, we responded to incidents in Norfolk that included an overhead line down in Carleton St Peter, near Loddon, faults at substations in Mattishall and Thetford, an underground cable fault in Diss and some faulty equipment on a pole in Watton.

“In all, around 2,500 customers experienced a power cut and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

How did the power cuts affect your plans for Christmas? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Christmas is all about giving - Hundreds enjoy Great Yarmouth’s Open Christmas

Pandora Pape and John Kirk with their dog at Great Yarmouth's Open Christmas

‘Total failing’ of mental health trust contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death, family claim

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

#includeImage($article, 225)

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

#includeImage($article, 225)

Alan Bennett’s Gloucester Crescent ‘Lady in the Van’ house up for sale

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Christmas is all about giving - Hundreds enjoy Great Yarmouth’s Open Christmas

Pandora Pape and John Kirk with their dog at Great Yarmouth's Open Christmas

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists