What is it like to be a scare actor at Fairground Frights?

Special Report

The Pleasure Beach's award-winning Halloween special - Fairground Frights - has returned to the Great Yarmouth seafront theme park for its third year.

Reporter James Weeds had the opportunity to find out just what it takes to frighten the pants off visitors to the attraction.

Admittedly, this was the second time I had been involved in being a "scare actor" for the Pleasure Beach. I was part of the debuting cast in 2020, one-half of a double act of chainsaw-wielding psycho hillbillies.

FLASHBACK: Reporter James Weeds (right) played one-half of a psycho hillbilly double act. - Credit: Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth

On Wednesday night, I was cast as a 'workshop victim' who had taken refuge in the theme park's designated scare maze - an addition which debuted at last year's harrowing event.

When I arrived, I was dressed up in ill-fitting 1970s garb - a brown and orange polyester sweater vest and lumberjack coat - and Pleasure Beach employee Cat Pimenta applied make-up to help me look undead and abnormal.

Inside the workshop maze, I was paired with returning actor Maddison Alexander, who was in the role of the workhouse mistress who was more of a trick than a treat.

Reporter James weeds (left) joining the other scare actors Inside the workshop scare maze at Fairground Frights. - Credit: Supplied

Together, it was our job to greet unassuming guests with shouts, shrieks and a bit of banter when needed.

"It's good to get the scares in early," Miss Alexander said.

"Keep them on tenterhooks for their visit - there's no greater feeling."

For many of the actors, working at Fairground Frights is an opportunity to take on new roles. - Credit: Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth

For some people, the atmosphere was enough to create a sense of dread and we played it by ear. One young girl was distraught by the experience, so Miss Alexander and I toned down the shock tactics and had a weird conversation about what we had for tea instead.

"I didn't much like the eyeball spaghetti," the mistress said to me.

My reply: "I prefer the entrails thin and crispy."

Many of the scare actors roam the grounds of the Pleasure Beach at Fairground Frights. - Credit: Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth

The three-and-a-half hours of sheer terror flew by. Some people handled the tension well, but most visitors succumbed to their fears and screams were had by all.

Once we were told the theme park had closed for the night, Pleasure Beach co-director Aaron Jones thanked all the actors for their hard work.

Around 35 actors are included in this year's Fairground Frights, and they all take their craft seriously. For them, seeing people jump, shriek and edge away in fear is a sign of a job well done.

Opportunities at Fairground Frights

Scare actor Maddison Alexander said the five nights of horror was her favourite week of the year.

"This is my second year of doing it," said Miss Alexander, 19.

"The people are amazing and it's so much fun.

"Doing this is a nice escape from the boring reality of my day job."

TRICK OR TREAT: A scare actor at Fairground Frights. - Credit: Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth

Miss Alexander said one of the highlights of her night was making a girl "totally petrified".

"I didn’t even need to say anything," she said. "I just looked at her, cocked my head slowly to the side like Michael Myers and she screamed in my face.

"We definitely have a lot of laughs here."

Another scare actor, Shannon Hume, said working at Fairground Frights is a good opportunity for people with an interest in acting in other roles.

"Scare acting is very niche," said Miss Hume, 24.

"It's hard work, but it gives you the chance to tap into people's emotions. That's all actors want to do."

Escaped psychopath Ben is a crowd pleaser at Fairground Frights. - Credit: James Weeds

Fairground Frights runs every night up to and including Sunday, October 30 from 5pm - 8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.pleasure-beach.co.uk/buy-tickets/