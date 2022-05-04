Cause of Haven Bridge pub blaze 'undetermined' after inquiry
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
Fire investigators have been unable to find the cause of a blaze that destroyed the roof of a landmark pub in Great Yarmouth.
The blaze broke out at the Haven Bridge pub on March 23 and saw a fleet of emergency vehicles and some 60 firefighters rush to the scene.
Following an investigation a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the cause could not be found.
A statement said: “We conducted an investigation alongside the police and specialists appointed by the insurance company as part of our investigation. "The cause of the fire remains undetermined.”
Meanwhile the Health and Safety Executive confirmed it had visited the scene and issued a notice stopping all work amid safety fears.
An HSE spokesperson said: “Responding to concerns received relating to the pub building, inspectors attended the site and issued a prohibition notice after not being satisfied with risk assessment documents.
"This action was taken for the safety of workers and members of the public.”
Leaseholder Martin Bennington said it was the latest in a series of obstacles and difficulties which meant any decisions on the building's future would have to wait.
He said he faced a number of challenges in trying to move forward after it emerged the pub was underinsured and none of its contents were covered.
He said not being able to carry on following the HSE notice made for a "Catch 22" situation where it was deemed "unsafe to make it safe."
With the insurers not yet able to settle, the whole operation was locked in a series of impasses.
An investigation had identified where the fire likely started but had not been able to pinpoint a cause, Mr Bennington said, adding that CCTV in the area had not thrown up anything "untoward."
Mr Bennington, who lived on the top floor, said he had lost everything, tagging the whole situation "a nightmare".
He said it could be "months and months" until any decision was made about its future, adding: "It looks bad for the building."
He went on to say he had heard horror stories where a building had remained an eyesore "for years".
As it was until the insurance company accepted the claim it could not move forward, he added.