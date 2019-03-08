How to celebrate Norfolk Day in Great Yarmouth

Gorleston Clifftop Festival is on the same day as Norfolk Day this year with day one kicking off on Saturday July 27. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2017 : 07398 238853

From beach cleans to fun days and fireworks, with Norfolk Day just around the corner on Saturday July 27 here's some ways you can get involved and celebrate life in the east of this fine county.

Councillors from eight local authorities launch Norfolk Day Council Cycle Relay, with Helen Rainbow, front right, from Cycle Revolution. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Councillors from eight local authorities launch Norfolk Day Council Cycle Relay, with Helen Rainbow, front right, from Cycle Revolution. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Full steam ahead

The Lydia Eva will be in full steam for Norfolk Day giving visitors a rare chance to see her all fired up.

The historic steam drifter which has just celebrated her 89th birthday, matching with her vessel number YH89, is moored at South Quay in Great Yarmouth.

On Saturday, chiming with the celebrations, her boilers will be fully stoked so people can get up close to the dirt and clanging that makes the outdated technology so evocative.

She opens at 10am, officially closing at around 3.30pm but often open much later if there are still people aboard.

Norfolk Day fireworks

Start celebrations with a bang for Norfolk Day by attending a free Norfolk Day beach fireworks display courtesy of the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA).

The display at Great Yarmouth's central beach takes place on Wednesday, July 24, at 10pm.

Flying the Flag

Councils Fly the Flag cycle relay race - to support and celebrate Norfolk Day sees local authorities working together to carry the Norfolk flag around the county in an exciting relay by bicycle.

On Friday, July 26, the day before Norfolk Day, teams of cyclists from each of the Norfolk councils will travel approximately 170 miles carrying a Norfolk flag with them on their journey.

On arrival at each local authority HQ, the chairman or a senior representative will sign the flag to show their support for Norfolk Day.

Sheila Oxtoby, Great Yarmouth's chief executive, will be the lead cyclist for Great Yarmouth, taking the flag from Great Yarmouth Town Hall up to Cromer.

Broadcast and beach clean at Hemsby

On Norfolk Day itself, BBC Radio Norfolk's Saturday Breakfast Show will broadcast live from Hemsby Inshore Rescue Centre, from 6am to 9am.

This event will include a community beach clean from 7am to 9am, with everyone invited to grab a litter picker and take part.

Norfolk Day selfies with the mayor

Cllr Michael Jeal, the mayor, will be at Hemsby Beach Café, from 9am to 10am, on Norfolk Day to offer residents and visitors the opportunity of a selfie with the mayor, before attending a Free Activity Fun Day at the Waterways to help recruit more volunteer ambassadors for the historic park.

Free Activity Fun Day at the Waterways

The Free Activity Fun Day is organised by Norfolk County Council's Adult Learning Service to celebrate Norfolk Day and will run from 11am to 4pm on the day itself, offering the opportunity to join in with arts and crafts, including drawing and painting, planting crops in pots, and making and sailing an origami boat.

Fun Day in Scratby

All Saints Parish Hall is hosting a fun day for Norfolk Day on Friday July 26, 9.30-4pm.

As well as inflatables, ice-cream, craft and market stalls, the Forget-Me-Not cafe will be serving roast dinners and afternoon teas. Free entry and parking.

Gorleston Cliff Top Festival

The organisers of the free to attend two-day festival which kicks off on Norfolk Day are promising a packed weekend of events with something for the whole family.

