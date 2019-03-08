Video

'Probably one of the best places in the country to live' - what you think about living in Caister

Amber Newport says she will never move out of Caister, the village has everything she needs Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

More than half the Caister residents who took part in this newspaper’s survey said they were concerned about the number of new homes being built in the village.

Out of 130 people who contributed to an online questionnaire 71 people (55.9pc) said it was an issue, with others raising connected concerns to do with traffic, speeding and parking.

And a further 72 (56.3pc) said pressure on services including the difficulty of getting appointments at their local surgery was a problem.

However the overwelming majority said they were happy living in the village which benefited from a good bus service, several supermarkets, pubs and unspoilt beaches.

Their comments came as proposals for a new 725-home estate were revealed by Persimmon Homes on land to the west of Jack Chase Way, a boundary some say will divide the village.

Some 119 said they were happy living in Caister with 58 (45.3pc) saying they were “very” happy.

Kevin Wood says Caister is probably one of the best places to live in the country Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Meanwhile 68 people (54pc) said they thought the village had changed for the worse, 26 saying it had changed for the better and 32, not at all.

People were broadly happy with the range of facilities but thought there could be more for young people.

Meanwhile residents reacting on social media have flagged up a range of issues to do with Caister - as well as highlighting what they love.

The number of new homes was a recurring theme with a new 190-home estate nearing completion at Beauchamp Grange and a new application for 19 homes in St Nicholas Drive seeking permission.

Keith John Hadfield enjoys life in Casiter, a village that has everything he wants bar a bank Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Anne Caffell on Facebook said: “Moved here 18 years ago to a village, now it's a town but can't get a doctor's appointment, schools overcrowded and still building more houses.”

Sue Pull agreed adding: “It's a town now.”

Lisa Sharp said: “Moved here 18 years ago and never looked back. Yes its turning into a town but that is happening everywhere.

“Not a problem for me as can always get a doctors appointments and my children have gone through all Caister schools without a problem.

“It does need a decent high street though.”

Trevor Vass, also on Facebooks said: “Moved here four years ago after many holidays here and no regrets at all about moving here. Have no major issues here and love being near the beach.”

Out on the streets residents were positive about life in the village.

Kevin Wood said it was probably one of the best places to live in the country.

Amber Newport described it as: “A typical village.”

She added: “You see the same people and they always stop and talk. We have everything we need and its not too townie.”