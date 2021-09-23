News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Public toilets remain closed in town centre

James Weeds

Published: 9:09 AM September 23, 2021   
Blocked pathway leading to the old Market Gates public toilet.

The entrance to the pathway by the alcoves have been closed since the first lockdown. - Credit: James Weeds

A public toilet in Great Yarmouth will remain closed until further notice.

The toilets underneath Market Gates shopping centre have been closed since the first lockdown in 2020.

The pathway, which links Market Gates taxi rank with Regent Road, has also been closed for public use.

Blocked pathway leading to the old Market Gates public toilet.

The pathway is inaccessible from the Regent Road side of the shopping centre. - Credit: James Weeds

A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the toilet will remain closed until a decision on its future has been made.

The council also said that anti-social behaviour and inappropriate use of the alcoves down the passageway was the reason for the closure of the thoroughfare.

Nick Spencer, Market Gates' property manager, said: "We support the council's decision to temporarily close the pathway.

"The alcoves were being used as urinals.

"And given that they are ancient monuments, that is totally unacceptable."

Blocked pathway leading to the old Market Gates public toilet.

The entrance to the pathway by the alcoves have been closed since the first lockdown. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Spencer also said that Market Gates have recently cleaned and maintained the pavement area underneath shopping centre.

The closest public toilets to the Market Place are the recently refurbished ones at The Conge.

Blocked pathway leading to the old Market Gates public toilet.

The pathway is blocked from the Regent road side of the shopping centre. - Credit: James Weeds


Great Yarmouth News

